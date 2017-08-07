Oil tycoon promises his next car will be electric

Yes, you heard that right, the boss in charge of Europe’s biggest oil company say his next car will be electric.

Does this revelation from the CEO at Shell said a lot about the future of fossil fuels?

It seems so, with Ben Van Beurden, 59, saying the demand for oil could peak within the next 15 to 20 years, according to metro.co.uk.

It came just as the Anglo-Dutch oil company said it was investing up to £1 billion a year on renewables.

Shell is making serious inroads into new energy sectors, including wind and solar, with major projects on biofuels planned in Brazil.

It is also helping install 400 hydrogen fuel stations across Europe and is working with UK Power Networks to improve the grid for electric cars.

When asked in an interview on Bloomberg TV if Shell was planning on buying new energy companies, Van Beurden said, “The next buy I do is my next car which will be an electric vehicle.

“The whole move to electrify the economy, electrify mobility in places like northwest Europe, in the US, even in China, is a good thing.”

Van Beurden’s surprising admission was reasoned by a commitment to the Paris Agreement’s main pledge to keep the rise in global temperature this century below 2°C.

He added, “We need to be at a much higher degree of electric vehicle penetration — or hydrogen vehicles or gas vehicles — if we want to stay within the 2°C outcome.”

A Shell spokesman confirmed Van Beurden will switch from a diesel car to a plug-in Mercedes-Benz S500e in September.

Van Beurden is following his Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Uhl, who reportedly drives a BMW i3 electric car.