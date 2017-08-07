Parliament speaker: Addressing issues through talks Iran strategy

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Iran's strategy is to solve problems and disputes through negotiations not by deploying troops.

Larijani made the remarks Sunday in a meeting with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Saber Hossain Chowdhury, IRNA reported.

“In the same way that the war in Yemen and Syria has produced no outcome, all similar wars will bode for nothing but just casualties,” Larijani said.

One of the most important reasons behind the crisis in Yemen, Syria and other countries, is increasing economic problems and insecurity.

As an IPU member, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to solve problems in these countries, he said.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said Iran is regarded as an significant member of the IPU.

He said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union is in pursuit of paving the grounds to promote negotiations in Yemen, Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea and Syria and to adopt a similar stance like the Islamic Republic to end conflicts through political means.