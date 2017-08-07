RSS
News ID: 198138
Published: 1252 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Iran university math squad shines in Int'l competition

IRNA

Students of Sharif University of Technology, winning four gold and one silver medals, stood on the fifth place in the 24th round of International Mathematics Competition for University Students (IMC) held in Bulgaria.

   
