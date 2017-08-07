Army seizes control of Daesh outpost in northern Lebanon

The Lebanese Army established complete control over a position of Daesh in the northern Beqaa Valley after government forces lobbed a barrage of artillery round at the posts of the terrorists.

Lebanon's Arabic-language Al-Ahed news website said several terrorists were killed as the projectiles slammed into the northeastern outskirts of Ras Baalbek village, which is located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of the capital Beirut, Press TV wrote.

The report added that Lebanese Army troopers seized the outpost by advancing through Wadi Hmayed area near the northeastern border town of Arsal, located 124 kilometers (77 miles) northeast of Beirut.

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) private television network also reported that army units control the strategic Daleel al-Aqraa Hill in Ras Baalbek, which overlooks Daesh frontlines.

The army has intensified its shelling of Daesh posts in recent days amid reports that it is set to launch an operation aimed at purging the Takfiris out of the border region with Syria.

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement formally announced an end to its security operation around Arsal against members of the foreign-sponsored and Takfiri Jabhat Fateh al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – terror group.

Hezbollah launched a major push on July 21 to clear both sides of Lebanon's border with Syria of “armed terrorists.”

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several Daesh attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.

The movement has accused Israel of supporting Takfiri terrorists operating in the Middle East.

Israel, which continues to occupy Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms and Syria’s Golan Heights, is widely reported to be offering medical help to Takfiri terrorists injured in Syria. In December 2015, British newspaper the Daily Mail said Israel had saved the lives of more than 2,000 Takfiri terrorists since 2013.