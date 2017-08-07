Official: Iran's annual aquatic exports top $400m

Iran exported aquatic products worth $412 million in the year to March 2017 against $260 million four years earlier, said the head of the Fisheries Organization.

Hassan Salehi said 610,000 tons of fish were caught in the year to March 2017 adding that the figure was 500,000 tons in the year to mid-March 2013, IRNA reported.

The official noted that employment in the fisheries sector rose from 200,000 to 220,000 in the said four-year period.

Salehi, who is also a deputy agricultural Jihad minister, said Iran has drawn up plans to boost annual aquatic exports to $480 million.

He said exports of trout rose by 300 percent last year which were mostly destined for Russia.

The deputy minister added that Iran also exported aquarium fish valued at $2.5 million in the year to mid-March 2017.

Salehi said two aquarium fish breeding centers have been established to boost production and generate jobs, particularly for graduates.

He noted that the Fisheries Organization is developing sturgeon farms noting over 80 farms for breeding such fish are currently in operation.

In June, Mohammad Pourkazemi, the head of Iranian Fisheries Science Research Institute, said the country's annual fishery output will be increased by 200,000 tons by March 2021.

After the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in January 2016, the Islamic Republic has focused on developing the fishery industry by drawing foreign investments and increasing its share in the international market.