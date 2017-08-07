RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0511 GMT August 07 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198146
Published: 1427 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Iran, Ghana ink MoUs to boost energy, mining cooperation

Iran, Ghana ink MoUs to boost energy, mining cooperation

Iran and Ghana signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) including those on dam constructing dams and setting up pharmaceutical factories.

The MoUs were signed in a meeting between Iran's Minister of Labor Ali Rabiei and Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Tehran, Fars News Agency reported.

Rabiei said Iran has economic relations with six African countries and can share its experiences in vocational education with Ghana.

Bawumia, for his part, said that Iran can exchange technical knowledge in different fields with Ghana, including housing, cement production, processing cocoa, oil, gas, and medicine production. He noted that economic cooperation with Iran is a win-win situation.

In a relevant development earlier this year, Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mojtaba Khosrotaj said that a large part of Iranian exports meet Ghana's needs.

Among them are tires, cement, ceramics and tiles, polymer products, medicine, agricultural produce such as tomatoes, agricultural machinery like tractors, steel products, piles, motorcycles and spare parts, butane liquefied gas and plastic products.

According to a TPO official, the Iran-Ghana Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting will be held in Ghana in two months.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Ghana
MoU
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0777 sec