Iran, Ghana ink MoUs to boost energy, mining cooperation

Iran and Ghana signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) including those on dam constructing dams and setting up pharmaceutical factories.

The MoUs were signed in a meeting between Iran's Minister of Labor Ali Rabiei and Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Tehran, Fars News Agency reported.

Rabiei said Iran has economic relations with six African countries and can share its experiences in vocational education with Ghana.

Bawumia, for his part, said that Iran can exchange technical knowledge in different fields with Ghana, including housing, cement production, processing cocoa, oil, gas, and medicine production. He noted that economic cooperation with Iran is a win-win situation.

In a relevant development earlier this year, Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mojtaba Khosrotaj said that a large part of Iranian exports meet Ghana's needs.

Among them are tires, cement, ceramics and tiles, polymer products, medicine, agricultural produce such as tomatoes, agricultural machinery like tractors, steel products, piles, motorcycles and spare parts, butane liquefied gas and plastic products.

According to a TPO official, the Iran-Ghana Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting will be held in Ghana in two months.