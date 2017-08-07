North Korea vows harsh retaliation against new UN sanctions

North Korea vowed Monday to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States in response to tough UN sanctions imposed after its recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The warning came two days after the UN Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea, including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion, AP reported.

In a statement carried by state media, the North Korean government said the sanctions were a "violent infringement of its sovereignty" that was caused by a "heinous US plot to isolate and stifle" North Korea.

The statement said the UN moves were unwarranted and unfair, and it was ready to teach the US a "severe lesson" if it launched an attack.

It said the UN sanctions will never force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program or to give up its push to strengthen its nuclear capability as long as US hostility and nuclear threats persist. The North said it will take an "action of justice," but didn't elaborate.

"It's a wild idea to think the DPRK will be shaken and change its position due to this kind of new sanctions formulated by hostile forces," said the statement, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea test-launched two ICBMs last month as part of its efforts to possess a long-range missile capable of striking anywhere in the mainland US. Both missiles were fired at highly lofted angles and analysts say the weapons could reach parts of the United States.

The centerpiece of the UN sanctions is a ban on North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead and seafood products — and a ban on all countries importing those products, estimated to be worth over $1 billion a year in hard currency. The resolution also bans countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean laborers, another source of foreign currency for the North, and prohibits all new joint ventures with North Korean companies.