0510 GMT August 07 2017

News ID: 198150
Published: 1431 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Iran crowned champion in world GR wrestling bouts

Iran crowned champion in world GR wrestling bouts

Iran’s men won the title at the Junior [Greco Roman] Wrestling World Championships in Finland.

The Iranian wrestlers finished first winning their first ever team title in the prestigious tournament, Press TV reported.

Pouya Soulat Dadmarz (50kg), Keramat Morad Abdevali (60kg) and Amin Kaviyaninejad (66kg) clinched three golds for the Iranian squad.

Arman Alizadeh Abdevali clinched silver in the 84kg weight class and Amin Mirzazadeh finished third in the 120kg weight category section to settle for the bronze medal. The Iranians won the top honor with 58 points.

Athletes from Russia garnered one gold, one silver and three bronzes to rank second with 53 points. They were followed by Turks who racked up 38 points, having collected one gold and one bronze medals.

The United States stood fourth with one gold and one silver and a total of 29 points.

On Friday, Amin Kaviyaninejad outmuscled his Armenian opponent Malkhas Amoyan 3-3 fall in the final.

Abdevali was defeated by his Russian opponent Aleksandr Komarov 9-0 by technical fall in the final challenge.

Amin Mirzazadeh powered past his Russian rival Georgi Gadzhinov 8-0 by technical fall in the repechage round.

Earlier in the tournament, Dadmarz and Morad Abdevali had won two golds for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meet began in Tampere, Finland, on August 1, and finished on August 6, 2017.

   
