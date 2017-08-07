RSS
News ID: 198151
Published: 1432 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Iran stands second in World Para Athletics Junior Championships

Iran stands second in World Para Athletics Junior Championships

Iranian men and women athletes finished runner-up at the 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland thanks to their awe-inspiring performances at the high-status multi-sport event.

The Iranian delegation managed to collect 12 golds, five silvers and five bronzes, the website of the Islamic Republic of Iran National Paralympic Committee reported.

The United States collected 18 golds, eight silvers and 10 bronzes to be crowned champion.

The Great Britain stood third in the medal table, having won 11 golds, four silvers and five bronzes.

The tournament started in Nottwil, Switzerland, on August 3 and finished on August 6.

A total of 275 Paralympian athletes from 41 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico and Poland, took part in the international multi-sport event.

   
Resource: Islamic Republic of Iran National Paralympic Committee
