0511 GMT August 07 2017

News ID: 198152
Published: 1432 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Bolivia invites Iran to GECF summit

The Bolivian government invited Iran's president to attend the fourth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) slated to be held in the Latin American country in November.

In a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Monday, Bolivia's Minister of Justice Hector Enrique Arce Zaconeta extended an invitation on behalf of the Bolivian president to Rouhani to attend the fourth GECF summit in Bolivia on November 20-24, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Zaconeta attended President Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday as the special representative of Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The visiting minister also praised Iran's great capabilities in various fields, saying his country owes part of its progress to the assistance provided by Iran.

The Iranian president, for his part, said s in the exploration of gas fields, Tehran and La Paz can also develop close cooperation in the gas industry.

President Rouhani also said that the upcoming GECF summit could boost coordination among gas exporting countries and lead to stabilizing prices in the international market.

GECF, a gathering of the world's leading gas producers, was set up as an intergovernmental organization with the objective of increasing coordination and strengthening collaboration among member countries.

   
KeyWords
Bolivia
GECF
Iran
 
