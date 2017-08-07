Rouhani: Terrorism main threat to region

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday terrorism poses the main threat to the countries in the region and called on all regional countries to cooperate with each other to fight and eliminate terrorism.

Rouhani made the comment at a meeting with Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Reza Rabbani who came to Tehran to take part in the presidential inauguration on Saturday.

The president described security as a major issue in the region and said the Islamic Republic considers Pakistan’s security to be in line with its own.

Consolidation of ties with regional countries is Iran’s top priority, he said adding Iran will always side with the “friendly and brotherly” nation of Pakistan and welcomes the expansion of relations with the country in all spheres, he said.

The Pakistani official said relations between the two countries were based on religious, historical and cultural commonalities.

Rabbani added that Tehran and Islamabad enjoyed a common stance on regional and international issues.

He stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation in economic, security, parliamentary and energy fields as well as in the campaign against terrorism based on common interests.

Pakistan would spare no effort to promote relations with Tehran, the top senator pointed out.

Rouhani also held separate talks with some of the visiting dignitaries from the over 100 countries who had traveled to Iran to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Iran-Zimbabwe cooperation

In his meeting with Zimbabwean counterpart Robert Mugabe, Rouhani said the two countries should use ample opportunities available in various sectors like agriculture, industry, and science to bolster their relations.

“Like the Iranian people, the Zimbabwean people have fought and are fighting for their dependence,” Rouhani said.

Mugabe said mines and agriculture are among areas Zimbawa and Iran can work together.

He added that his country sought enhanced relations with Iran, adding that Zimbabwe’s great potentialities could pave the way for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Spread of terrorism

The president told Senegalese Culture Minister Mbagnick Ndiaye that Iran is worried about the spread of extremism and terrorism in the Middle East and Africa, saying it indicates that there has been a lack of effective cultural work to promote true Islam.

Rouhani underlined that the fight against terrorism can serve as a common goal between Iran and Senegal.

“That we see terrorism is active in our region and in Africa and has even attracted some young people’s attention is indicative of a lack of cultural work,” he said.

“Countries like Iran and Senegal, with a long Islamic and cultural history, can take effective measures to promote the merciful Islam and counter extremist ideologies that have nothing to do with Islam and have always been troublesome for Muslims throughout history,” Rouhani added.

The Senegalese minister said Dakar attaches great significance to its relations with Tehran, adding that his country is willing to promote the ties in all spheres, particularly in cultural and artistic areas.