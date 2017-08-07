Iran’s Saipa wins Asian chess title

Iran’s Saipa brilliantly ended its campaign at the 2017 Asian [chess] Club Champions League in Sri Lanka and finished first to win the title at the continental sporting event.

On Sunday evening, the Iranian team, which had already pulled off convincing and well-deserved victories in the first three rounds of the Asian event to certify its early championship, defeated a squad from the host nation 4-0 in the final showdown, Press TV reported.

The Iranian club also secured a spot at the 2018 World Team Championship in Radebeul, Germany, with the achievement.

Members of the Iranian squad were Ehsan Qaemmaqami, Masoud Mosadeqpour, Amin Tabatabaei and Amir Rezapour. They were under the tutelage of Morteza Mahjoub and supervised by Masoud Namvari.

Saif Sporting Club of Bangladesh, Australia’s Sydney Chess Club, Bai Xue Qi Yuan of China and a team from Sri Lanka stood second to fifth‌ at the end of the tournament.

The meet, organized by Chess Federation of Sri Lanka under the patronage of the Asian Chess Federation, started in Citrus Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka, on August 1 and finishes today.

The tourney was played as a Swiss System team tournament. Trophies, medals and certificates were awarded to the top three teams. The meet’s top three clubs were awarded a total of $10,000 cash prizes, with the winner of the title receiving $5,000. The second- and third-placed teams received $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.