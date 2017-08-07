RSS
0511 GMT August 07 2017

News ID: 198155
Published: 1435 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Ronaldo in Madrid squad for Super Cup against Man Utd

Ronaldo in Madrid squad for Super Cup against Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature against his former club Manchester United in today’s UEFA Super Cup after being included in Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's squad for the trip to Skopje, Macedonia.

Ronaldo's summer has been overshadowed by accusations of tax evasion in Spain, which led to his appearance in court last week, and speculation over his future, AFP reported.

According to a report from Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Ronaldo told the court he "would like to return to England" due to his tax troubles in Spain.

The World Player of the Year only returned to training with his Real teammates on Saturday as he was handed an extended summer break after playing for Portugal at the Confederations Cup and is still not expected to start.

However, as is common for showpiece occasions, Zidane has decided to take his entire 24-man squad to Macedonia.

   
