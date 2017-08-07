Iran FM, foreign officials talk on relations

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate meetings with visiting officials from Madagascar, Congo, Mongolia, Angola, Senegal and Palestine discussed many issues including ways to enhance bilateral relations.

During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Leonare Oshintudu, the Iranian foreign minister appreciated the African country's support for Iran in international sphere and urged expansion of economic relations between the two states in various sectors, including energy, medicine and roads, IRNA reported.

The Congolese official pointed to the satisfactory relations between the two countries, noting that Congo will keep opposing imposition of sanctions on countries.

During the nuclear talks between Tehran and the world powers which led to the 2015 nuclear agreement, Congo consistently supported Iran's right to maintain its peaceful nuclear program, Oshintudu said.

In a separate meeting, Zarif and the special envoy of the Mongolian president discussed ways to promote ties between the two Asian countries in diverse areas, including politics, agriculture, transportation and culture.

In his meeting with Madagascar's National Assembly President Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, Zarif stressed the importance of relations with the island country and said that Iran was prepared to cooperate with Madagascar in political and economic fields, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Malagasy official submitted to Zarif written messages from Madagascar's president and foreign minister.

Also on Monday, Zarif and visiting Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Rebelo Chicoti discussed ways to promote relations between Tehran and Luanda.

The top Iranian diplomat also held talks with the Senegalese Minister of Culture and Communication Mbagnick Ndiaye on efforts to promote relations between Tehran and Dakar in all areas.

In a meeting with a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Zarif vowed the country’s continued support for the Palestinian people and said the Islamic Republic’s stance on the issue of Palestine will never be subject to change.

The officials are among the high-ranking foreign officials from about 85 countries and international organizations traveling to Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony for President Hassan Rouhani. The ceremony was held at the Iranian Parliament on Saturday.