Qassemi: Iran’s missile program does not violate UN resolution

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran’s missile program is defensive in nature and not in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

“The issue of the Iranian missile [program] is an entirely defensive and deterrent matter and in no way contravenes Resolution 2231,” said Bahram Qassemi in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Press TV reported.

Resolution 2231 was adopted by the UNSC in July 2015 to endorse a nuclear agreement between Iran and six other countries, the P5+1.

The UNSC document terminated the provisions of seven previous UNSC resolutions against Iran, some of which had imposed restrictions on Iranian missile activities. Such activities are not prohibited under the newer document, which merely calls on Iran “to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Iran says it has no such warheads and no such missiles. It has put its nuclear program under enhanced international monitoring as part of the nuclear deal. And Iranian compliance with the deal has been consistently verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Yet, the United States, a party to the agreement, has attempted to portray Iranian missile tests as a violation of the resolution.

While it has failed to get other countries on board, in main part because the text of the resolution is unambiguous, Washington has not stopped claiming that the Iranian missile program breaches Resolution 2231.

Such claims, Qassemi said in his Monday presser, were “unwarranted” and were “often made because of... [the accusers’] ill will toward Iran’s might, particularly its defensive power.”

The US has also imposed sanctions on Iran over the country’s missile activities, including most recently on July 28.

Saudi delegation's visit

The spokesman also rejected media reports that Iran has been behind a delay in the planned trip by a Saudi Arabian delegation to the country to visit the sites of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic perimeters.

He said visas had been issued for the Saudi delegates long before, and they were scheduled to arrive on a private jet. A permit had been issued for the flight at short notice but the Saudis could not be immediately notified because there were no direct communication channels, hence the delay, Qassemi said.

“They can travel to Tehran whenever they decide to,” he said of the Saudi delegates. “There is no prohibition on their visit.”

Saudi Arabia severed its diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016. Saudi Arabia had just executed a prominent Shia cleric back then, and protests were staged in front of the Saudi diplomatic premises in the cities of Tehran and Mashhad over the killing. A number of individuals attacked the two perimeters while they were vacant and caused some damage.

The attackers were arrested by Iran and received prison terms. But relations have remained tense.