Security forces dismantle terrorist group in northwest of Iran

Iran’s security forces dismantled a terrorist team affiliated with foreign spying organizations in northwestern country, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

The terrorist group planned to conduct acts of sabotage and terror inside the country, IRNA reported.

Two terrorists were killed and four others were injured during the operation in West Azarbaijan Province, which borders both Turkey and Iraq, commander of IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday.

The IRGC forces also confiscated the terrorists’ military equipment including weapons, ammunition, telecommunication equipment and detonators.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which killed 18 people and injured over 50 others.

On June 7, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The IRGC fired several missiles at Daesh bases in Syria on June 18 in response to the attacks.