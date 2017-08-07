Syria's traditional oud-making on the decline

AFP / JOSEPH EID The oud is related to the guitar, the Russian balalika and the Greek bouzouki.

One of Syria's last traditional lute makers, Antoun Tawil waits in vain in his Damascus workshop for orders of the oud — an instrument his country was once renowned for producing.

While the war that has ravaged Syria over the past six years has devastated many of its historic crafts, the production of the oud — the oriental lute — has been particularly hard hit, AFP reported.

Lute-makers have emigrated in large numbers, and the Damascene wood used to build the instruments has also become rare.

"There were around 20 workshops before the crisis, between Damascus, Aleppo and Hama... Now there are no more than six," four of them in Damascus, said Tawil.

The slender 57-year-old is one of them.

In his tiny nine-square-meter shop in Tekkiyeh Sulamaniyeh — an Ottoman complex made up of a mosque and a crafts market — Tawil contemplates the ouds hung around him.

Named after the Arabic word meaning a piece of wood, the oud is a key instrument in Middle Eastern music.

It is related to the guitar, the Russian balalika and the Greek bouzouki, and the instrument is characterized by its short neck and large, full body that gives the instrument a pear shape.

'Beautiful as a Persian rug'

All six craftsmen that used to work in Tawil's two workshops have fled Syria.

"Before the crisis, we opened at 5:00 in the morning and worked all day long because there was so much demand," he said wistfully.

In a single month, Tawil used to sell a dozen ouds, many of them destined for abroad, including Europe and Canada.

"Nowadays, a month goes by without selling anything."

With the Syrian pound's devaluation, prices have also plummeted.

"I used to sell an oud for 5,000 Syrian pounds ($100). Today, I sell them for 35,000 ($70)."

Still, he talks passionately about the Syrian — specifically Damascene — oud, which he describes as both the most exquisite but also the most durable of Arab lutes.

"Our ouds can last 70 years without needing maintenance," he said with a proud smile.

"I've made pieces as beautiful as a Persian rug."

The first Damascene oud was produced in 1897 by Abdo al-Nahhat, who became one of the country's most renowned lute-makers.

In the early 20th century, the oud was the favored instrument among Syrians, played at marriages or during gatherings of female socialites.