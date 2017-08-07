Two Iran shorts nominated in Malaysian eco film festival

Two Iranian short films received nominations at the 10th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival in Malaysia.

Joint Iranian-Malaysian production 'Save Me' will compete with other nominees in the festival's Best Short Film Award category, which will be held in late October, ifilmtv.com reported.

Another Iranian short 'Pet Man' by Marzieh Abrarpaidar was nominated for the Best Animation Award.

The 10th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival will be held in the Malaysian capital from October 23 to 29.

The festival is Malaysia's first and longest-running environmental film festival which aims to facilitate building a nation of ecologically conscious businesses, individuals, and communities through on-ground activities and film screenings. It focuses on critical environmental issues and stories such as pollution, indigenous people's rights, wildlife protection, nuclear energy, climate change, sustainable food production, waste management, local environmental heroes and more.