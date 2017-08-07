RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0511 GMT August 07 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198161
Published: 1509 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Two Iran shorts nominated in Malaysian eco film festival

Two Iran shorts nominated in Malaysian eco film festival

Two Iranian short films received nominations at the 10th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival in Malaysia.

Joint Iranian-Malaysian production 'Save Me' will compete with other nominees in the festival's Best Short Film Award category, which will be held in late October, ifilmtv.com reported.

Another Iranian short 'Pet Man' by Marzieh Abrarpaidar was nominated for the Best Animation Award.

The 10th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival will be held in the Malaysian capital from October 23 to 29.

The festival is Malaysia's first and longest-running environmental film festival which aims to facilitate building a nation of ecologically conscious businesses, individuals, and communities through on-ground activities and film screenings. It focuses on critical environmental issues and stories such as pollution, indigenous people's rights, wildlife protection, nuclear energy, climate change, sustainable food production, waste management, local environmental heroes and more.

   
KeyWords
shorts
nominated
festival
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5354 sec