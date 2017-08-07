Tehran short film festival receives entries from 117 countries

The 34th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) has received 5,900 entries from 117 countries, its organizers announced on Monday.

Most of the filmmakers who submitted their works are from France, Germany, Brazil, Taiwan and Belgium, ifilmtv.com reported.

The 34th Tehran International Short Film Festival, to be directed by Sadeq Mousavi, is slated for October 17-22 in the Iranian capital. More than 1,400 works by Iranian filmmakers have also been submitted to festival.

Organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), the festival is held to provide an opportunity for young filmmakers to exchange their experiences.

Themed on social issues, the sideline section of TISFF will include three categories, namely: 'Faith and Hope in the Eyes of Contemporary Man', 'Urban Rights' as well as 'Cinema and Book'.