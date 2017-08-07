Iran arrests 27 Daesh-linked terrorists plotting attacks

Iranian security forces have arrested 27 terrorists linked to the Daesh Takfiri group before they could carry out any acts of terror in the country.

According to a statement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Monday, Iranian security forces managed to identify and arrest the Daesh-linked terrorists, who were planning to carry out acts of terror in provinces deep in the country as well as religious cities ahead of the Saturday swearing-in ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani.

They were nabbed during a series of intelligence operations and through intelligence sharing with the intelligence service of a regional country, it added.

The Iranian forces also confiscated some military equipment that the terrorists intended to bring into the country, the statement said.

It noted that 10 terrorists were arrested outside the country while 17 others were nabbed in the country.

According to the Ministry, five terrorists were designated as would-be perpetrators of acts of terror in Iran while the others were in charge of procurement and providing support.

The statement came after Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday that the body had smashed a terrorist outfit in a northwestern Iranian border area.

“A terrorist team which sought to enter the country with the purpose of conducting acts of sabotage and terror was dismantled by the IRGC’s Ground Force in a border area in [the Iranian province of] West Azarbaijan,” Pakpour said.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which killed 17 people and injured over 50 others.

On June 7, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini. The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults.