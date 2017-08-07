Iran allows no West’s inspection of military sites: IRGC commander

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Division says Iran will never allow any Western country to inspect the Islamic Republic’s military sites.

Asked by reporters on Monday about the recent media reports that the US administration is pushing for inspection of Iranian military sites, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, “The answer is clear. We will not give them such a permission.”

The comments came after US officials said late in July that the administration of President Donald Trump was pushing for inspections of the Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and began implementing it in January 2016.

Hajizadeh further said the IRGC, as the top military power in the region, supported the Iranian government in standing up against the excessive demands of the enemies, particularly the US.

Enemies would suffer a defeat against the Iranian nation and all those nations standing up to them, he added.

The top IRGC commander emphasized that the enemies sought to disarm Iran by imposing sanctions, exerting pressure and waging a psychological warfare, just as they did in Libya, adding, “We will not give them such a permission.”

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware. The Islamic Republic says its military power poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.