0831 GMT August 08 2017

Published: 0451 GMT 08 Aug 2017

German industrial production down unexpectedly in June

neweurope.eu

The German industrial production fell unexpectedly in June for the first time after five consecutive rises, German federal statistics office Destatis reported.

According to the provisional figures of Destatis, the industrial output was down by 1.1 percent from May after seasonal, working-day and price adjustment, according to Xinhua.

The industrial production excluding energy and construction was down by 1.4 percent. The production of capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods all showed decreases. Energy production was up by 1.4 percent, while the production of construction decreased by 1.0 percent, Destatis reported.

Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.

Despite the unexpected setback, the production in the second quarter increased by 1.8 percent compared to the first quarter of the year, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said in a statement.

"The incoming orders as well as the indicators for the business climate indicate that the upward trend in industrial production continues," the ministry said.

   
