Ways to slash chances of suffering the deadly condition

Heart attacks happen when one or more of your coronary arteries become blocked.

They can prove fatal or leave sufferers with long-lasting damage. Here are five ways to prevent an episode, express.co.uk wrote.

Every five minutes someone in the UK has a heart attack.

This is where the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), this can cause the heart muscles to become damaged and begin to die.

Without treatment this can cause irreversible damage or death.

The leading cause of heart attacks is coronary heart disease (CHD).

This is where your arteries get clogged up with deposits of cholesterol.

Less common triggers include drug misuse and a lack of oxygen in the blood called hypoxia.

However, there are a number of ways to reduce your risk of a heart attack by changing your lifestyle.

Diet: The NHS recommend you eat a low-fat, high-fiber diet with plenty of fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

They suggest limiting salt and sugar intake, and foods high in saturated fat such as sausages, hard cheese and cake.

Exercise: Being physically active helps you maintain a healthy weight which, in turn, reduces your chances of high blood pressure.

The NHS stated, "Regular exercise will make your heart and blood circulatory system more efficient, lower your cholesterol level and also keep your blood pressure at a healthy level."

Smoking: Giving up will reduce your risk of developing CHD.

It's a major risk factor for developing atherosclerosis, furring of the arteries.

Stress: The American Heart Association recommend reducing stress levels.

They said, "A few studies have noted a relationship between coronary heart disease risk and stress in a person's life that may affect the risk factors for heart disease and stroke."