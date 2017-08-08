Majority of Americans favor sending troops to defend Seoul from North Korea: Poll

An opinion poll has for the first time revealed that the majority of Americans favor the use of US troops for defending South Korea in the event of an attack by the North.

The results of the poll released on Monday by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, indicates that nearly two-thirds of US citizens, 62 percent, supported the idea of sending US forces to South Korea to protect the country, a 15 percent increase from 2015, presstv.ir wrote.

The survey shows that three-quarters of Americans considered Pyongyang's nuclear program as a critical threat facing their country, marking a 15 percent growth from last year and a 20 percent rise from two years ago.

Additionally, the opinion poll found that a preemptive attack against North Korea over its missile tests and nuclear program did not enjoy wide support.

“Military action carries with it the very real risk of retaliation and escalation, and as in past surveys, lacks public support,” the group said.

Overall, 28 percent of Americans favor sending US troops to destroy North Korea’s nuclear facilities and 40 percent favor conducting airstrikes against its nuclear production facilities, according to the survey.

The poll was carried out between June 27 and July 19 among 2,020 adults from all US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error was approximately 2.4 percent.

The survey results emerged amid North Korea's warning that it will teach the United States a "severe lesson" with its nuclear weapons if Washington would dare to opt for military action against Pyongyang.

Since early July, the North has tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which it says can hit the US mainland.

North Korea is under mounting international pressure over its missile and nuclear development programs, but it says it needs to continue and develop its missile force as a deterrent to defend the nation in the face of a possible military invasion by the US and its regional allies.

In recent weeks, the US has ratcheted up the rhetoric against the North and drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that seeks to cut the country’s $3 billion annual export revenue by a third. The council unanimously adopted the sanctions resolution on Saturday.

The new sanctions block all exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore, as well as fish and seafood from the country over its recent missile tests.

Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington reached an agreement over the deployment of a controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in July last year, declaring that the objective is to protect South Korea against North Korea’s alleged missile threats.