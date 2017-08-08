RSS
0831 GMT August 08 2017

Published: 0638 GMT 08 Aug 2017

UK Staff shortages are pushing up pay

UK Staff shortages are pushing up pay
PA

The UK labour market is tightening, with employers finding it harder to recruit staff, according to a survey of employment agencies.

The survey said that pay rates for both permanent and temporary staff are rising quickly due to a continuing fall in the number of job applicants.

Last year's Brexit vote is also driving some EU nationals home, making it harder to fill a wide variety of jobs.

Official figures have shown employment levels in the UK at record high levels.

The monthly survey of employment agencies was carried out by the market research firm Markit for the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

REC chief executive Kevin Green, said: "It's clear that employers are having to work even harder to fill jobs as vacancies rise and candidate availability shrinks."

"The parts of the economy most reliant on European workers are under even more pressure as many EU workers return home.

"Employers are not just struggling to hire the brightest and the best but also people to fill roles such as chefs, drivers and warehouse workers," he added.

   
