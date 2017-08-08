Jahangiri reinstated as first vice president

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday reappointed Is’haq Jahangiri as his first vice president.

Jahangiri, born in 1957, was President Rouhani's VP in his first four-year term, IRNA reported.

From 1997 to 2005 under President Mohammad Khatami he was the minister of industries and mines. He had also served as the governor of Isfahan Province and a member of Parliament for two terms.

As the first vice president, Jahangiri will have wide-ranging authorities, including chairing cabinet meetings in absence of the President as well as signing all communications, legislations, edicts, regulations and decisions of the Cabinet.