Parliament speaker: Iran not isolated nation

The strong presence of foreign officials from different countries in President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony indicated that Iran is not an isolated nation, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday.

Participation of about 130 senior officials from 105 countries was a symbol of their admiration for the religious democracy in Iran, Larijani said, IRNA wrote.

Despite the US tricks and rhetoric, attendance by the foreign delegations foiled Washington's plot to isolate the Islamic Republic, he said.

Amid US rhetoric and measures to restrict Iran's trade ties with world countries, the presence by foreign countries' representatives in Iran showed that US sanctions against the country remain to be vain, the parliament speaker said.

President Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony was held on August 5 in Tehran.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries reportedly attended the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in the national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.