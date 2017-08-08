Iran urges Pakistan to protect border areas more seriously

Iran expects Pakistan to protect its borders more seriously, an Iranian border commander said on Tuesday after Iranian forces dismantled a drug trafficking group which planned to enter the country’s soil from Pakistan.

“We expect Pakistani security and law enforcement forces to confront drug smuggling groups and terrorist cells and protect their borders more seriously,” Commander of Sistan-Baluchestan Province Border Guards Brigadier Saeed Komeili said, IRNA reported.

Komeili said border forces in the eastern province have managed to annihilate the drug smuggling group and seize some 1.7 tons of various illegal drugs during an operation.

The smugglers' large convoy was stopped by Iranian guards before entering the security zone between the two neighbors.

The smugglers ignored warnings, opening fire on the Iranian forces. However, they finally fled into the Pakistan's territories after they failed to fight Iranian forces during an hour-long fire exchange, the commander said.

He added that the smugglers also left drugs consignment before escaping into the Pakistan's soil.

Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran’s largest province which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan which is the world's largest producer of opium. The Iranian province lies on a major transit route for drug traffickers.