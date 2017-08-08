Nadal three victories away from world No. 1

Rafael said he’ll focus on the foes in front of him at the ATP Montreal Masters this week, and not on his chance to return to No.1 in the world.

A semifinal run in Montreal would see the Spaniard supplant Britain’s Andy Murray atop the rankings, Foxsports reported.

“I don’t even think about that (the top ranking) now,” Nadal said. “I’m trying to have the right preparation now and that’s it.

“I’m going to keep trying to play the way I did in the first part of the season, so if I’m able to make that happen, I hope to have a chance to do well.”

Nadal last held the No.1 ranking in late June, 2014 while he slipped to as low as 10th in the time since. Reclaiming top spot would complete a remarkable comeback after several years of injury setbacks for Nadal, who won his first major title in three years at the French Open.

The top seed is expected to open his campaign for a fourth Canadian title later tonight.

Nadal could also be on track for a third round showdown against 2009 tournament runner-up Juan Martin del Potro who beat hard-serving American John Isner in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 in a night match on Monday.

Murray is among the notable absentees from this key U.S. Open tune up. Novak Djokovic is taking off the rest of the season to rehab an elbow injury and U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka has ended his 2017 campaign with a knee problem.

Murray is trying to recover from a nagging hip injury in time for the final Grand Slam of the season that starts later this month in Flushing Meadows.

Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title this year but bowed out in the fourth round at Wimbledon—his fifth exit before the quarterfinals in his last five appearances at the All England Club.

Roger Federer, who seized his 19th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, is also slated to open tonight.

Former U.S. Open champion del Potro of Argentina snapped an eight-match win streak for Isner, who earned from back-to-back title in July at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport and the Atlanta Open.