'Kellileh & Demneh' wins Special Jury Award at Eurasia event

Iranian animated piece 'Kellileh & Demneh', directed by Alireza Tavakoli and produced by Zahra Hashemi, won Special Jury Award at the Children's Fest section of 2017 Eurasia International Film Festival in Kazakhstan.

The animation experienced its first international screening at the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival, which is considered Kazakhstan's most important cinematic event, Mehr News Agency reported.

The flick competed with other productions from France, the Netherland, China, Afghanistan, Georgia, Tunisia, Peru, Mexico, Czech, Spain, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Kellileh and Demneh are two young jackals. The drama starts in the middle of a rainy night when the horrified owl pays a visit to the king of the jungle to report about the excessive hunting he had witnessed.

In the festival's 2015 edition, highly-acclaimed Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya won Best Female Performance for 'Nabat'.

The 13th Eurasia festival was held in Astana from July 22 through July 28.

The Eurasia International Film Festival is the major film forum in Central Asia accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

The festival's main goals are to support film industry in Kazakhstan, to further the appreciation of motion picture arts for people of all ages, and to build the platform for successful cooperation between Asia and Europe.

Eurasia International Film Festival was established in 1998 in Kazakhstan. The Festival takes place in Almaty, with the exception of the 5th and the 13th editions held in Astana. Since 2010, it is annual.