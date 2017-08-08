Salehi: All options on table if US violates JCPOA

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Tehran will keep all options on the table if the United States violates the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries.

The US will be the one to suffer if it breaches the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Salehi said in an interview with Lebanon-based Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen news network published on Tuesday.

He added that Iran would reciprocate the US approach to the JCPOA.

As the European Union, China, Russia and other world countries have approved the JCPOA, the US withdrawal from the JCPOA would never have any impact on the endurance of the deal, Salehi said, Press TV reported.

The senior Iranian nuclear official emphasized that Washington has to bear responsibility for its measures in contravention of the JCPOA.

He said Iran is not liable for any possible violation of the JCPOA because the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released seven reports verifying Tehran’s complete fulfillment of its commitments under the deal.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany reached the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and began implementing it in January 2016.

Iran has been complaining that the US, under the administration of President Donald Trump, has been seeking to sabotage international trade with Iran. This is while according to the deal, the US must “refrain from any policy specifically intended to directly and adversely affect the normalization of trade and economic relations with Iran.”

The US has also imposed sanctions on Iran over the country’s missile activities, including most recently on July 28.