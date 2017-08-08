Suriname to buy fertilizer from Iran to break US dominance

Soeresh Algoe said in a meeting with Managing Director of Iran's Government Trading Company (GTC) Yazdan Seif that his country can import urea fertilizer from Iran and this can be a model for 16 neighboring countries in South America, IRNA reported.
About extra-territorial farming, he said that his country is to provide Iran with 10,000 hectares of prime-quality and virgin land for rice plantation.
Seif said, "Iran is ready to export 40,000 metric tons of urea to Suriname and its neighboring countries."