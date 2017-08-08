RSS
News ID: 198228
Published: 1410 GMT 08 Aug 2017

Suriname to buy fertilizer from Iran to break US dominance

Suriname to buy fertilizer from Iran to break US dominance

Suriname's minister of agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries said that his country intends to break US dominance in its urea fertilizer market by importing from Iran.

Soeresh Algoe said in a meeting with Managing Director of Iran's Government Trading Company (GTC) Yazdan Seif that his country can import urea fertilizer from Iran and this can be a model for 16 neighboring countries in South America, IRNA reported.

About extra-territorial farming, he said that his country is to provide Iran with 10,000 hectares of prime-quality and virgin land for rice plantation.

Seif said, "Iran is ready to export 40,000 metric tons of urea to Suriname and its neighboring countries."

   
