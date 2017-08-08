RSS
News ID: 198229
Published: 1417 GMT 08 Aug 2017

Achaemenid artifacts discovered in southwest Iran

Achaemenid artifacts discovered in southwest Iran
IRNA

A waterway as well as other vestiges, including the decorative sword handle made of azure stone, pieces of glazed bricks, agate beads were discovered in Persepolis, Fars Province.

Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) quoted the head of the third season of archeological excavations in the Persepolis waterways Ahmad-Ali Assadi as saying that a study of the waterway would help better understanding the status of the palace during the Achaemenid era.

In the current season of excavations, studies are being conducted on two parts of the waterways including the section beneath the southern yard of Tachar Palace and the part in the northeast of the court as well as the building known as the 'unfinished gate', he said.

Pointing to the excavations in the waterway in the southern yard of the Tachar Palace in the east-west direction on the last days of the second season in 2014-2015, he said, "At that time, a blocked vent on the northeast side of the courtyard of Tachar was identified which was used in the Achaemenid period for draining surface water in the yard. In this season, explorations began from a distance of about half a meter from the mentioned vent and continued towards the western part of the court."

Another waterway has been explored in the northeastern side of the building known as the 'unfinished gate', he added.

A large number of small and large pieces of stones with designs including four servants on the stairways of the Tachar and Hadish palaces and aforementioned portraits of the servants on both sides of one of the stones are evident, Assadi said.

   
KeyWords
artifacts
Achaemenid
IranDaily
 
