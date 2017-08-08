RSS
0549 GMT August 08 2017

News ID: 198231
Published: 1434 GMT 08 Aug 2017

UN slams 'systematic use of excessive force' in Venezuela

AFP

The UN decried Tuesday "widespread and systematic use of excessive force" against demonstrators in Venezuela, saying security forces and pro-government groups were responsible for at least 73 protester deaths.

Presenting the preliminary findings from an investigation conducted in June and July, the UN rights office described "a picture of widespread and systematic use of excessive force and arbitrary detentions against demonstrators in Venezuela," AFP reported.

"Witness accounts suggest that security forces, mainly the National Guard, the National Police and local police forces, have systematically used disproportionate force to instill fear, crush dissent, and to prevent demonstrators from assembling, rallying and reaching public institutions to present petitions," the rights office said in a statement.

"Government authorities have rarely condemned such incidents," it stressed.

It called on the government of President Nicolas Maduro to rein in security forces and investigate alleged abuses, release people arbitrarily detained, and ensure the protection of the ousted attorney general Luisa Ortega.

On Friday, Venezuela inaugurated a new legislative super body that is expected to rewrite the constitution and give vast powers to Maduro's ruling Socialist Party.

Venezuela, which is suffering from an acute economic crisis marked by shortages of basic goods, has experienced four months of street demonstrations have left 125 people dead.

"Several thousand people have been arbitrarily detained, many reportedly subjected to ill-treatment and even torture, while several hundred have been brought before military rather than civilian courts," UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said.

At the same time, nearly 2,000 people have been injured, while more than 5,050 people have been arbitrarily arrested, with over 1,000 reportedly still in detention, the statement said.

 

   
