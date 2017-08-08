Minister: UK seeking better ties with Iran

British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt said the UK is seeking better ties with Iran, stressing that the reelection of President Hassan Rouhani would help strengthen bilateral relations.

“We have seen Iran’s positive approach through the nuclear agreement”, said the minister, who had traveled to Tehran to participate in President Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, IRNA reported.

He pointed to the inauguration ceremony, saying he held talks on the sidelines of the event.

“World's countries have always been seeking to establish relations with each other,” he added.

Chairman of the British All Party Parliamentary Group on Iran Richard Bacon also attended the ceremony.

Before leaving London for Tehran on Friday, he emphasized on improving bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“Britain’s relations with Iran are very important for both countries,” he said.

The “history between the two countries has not always been easy”, he said, adding, “For me, this represents an obligation to work harder at achieving better relations through patience, understanding and hard work.”

“I believe”, said Bacon, “steadily improving bilateral relations between our two countries will be to the benefit of all.”