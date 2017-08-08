Lebanon's army prepares to clear border area of Daesh

Lebanon's military is gearing up for a long-awaited assault to dislodge hundreds of Daesh terrorists from a remote corner near Syrian border, seeking to end a years-long threat posed to neighboring towns and villages by the terror group.

The campaign will involve co-operation with the resistance group Hezbollah and the Syrian Army on the other side of the border, AP reported on Tuesday.

The years-long presence of terrorists in the border area has brought suffering to neighboring towns and villages, from shelling, to kidnappings of villagers for ransom. Car bombs made in the area and sent to other parts of the country, including the Lebanese capital, Beirut, have killed scores of citizens.

The Lebanese Army has accumulated steady successes against the terrorists in the past year, slowly clawing back territory, including strategic hills retaken in the past week. Authorities say it's time for an all-out assault.

The planned operation follows a six-day military offensive by Hezbollah that forced al-Qaida-linked terrorists to flee the area on the outskirts of the town of Arsal, along with thousands of civilians.

In a clear distribution of roles, the army is now expected to launch the attack on Daesh. In the past few days, the army's artillery shells and multiple rocket launchers have been pounding the mountainous areas on the Lebanon-Syria border where Daesh held positions, in preparation for the offensive. Drones could be heard around the clock and residents of the eastern Bekaa Valley reported seeing army reinforcements arriving daily in the northeastern district of Hermel to join the battle.

The offensive from the Lebanese side of the border will be carried out by the Lebanese Army, while Syrian troops and Hezbollah fighters will be working to clear the Syrian side of Daesh terrorists. Hezbollah has been fighting alongside Syrian forces since 2013.

On Tuesday, the army's top brass conferred with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and interior and defense ministers at the Presidential Palace to plan operations in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

The committee took the "necessary counsel and decisions to succeed in the military operations to eliminate the terrorists," Maj. Gen. Saadallah Hamad said after the meeting.