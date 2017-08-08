Americans skeptical of Trump with his disapproval rating hitting record high

According to a poll conducted by CNN, only 38 percent of respondents said they approved of Trump as US president, which is a 6 percent decline compared to a previous poll released in April.

The poll released on Tuesday said that the majorities of respondents disapproved of the Trump administration’s policies on issues such as health care, foreign policy, and immigration.

Concerning Trump's handling of national security, public opinion was almost evenly divided; 48 percent said they approved and 47 percent disproved.

The poll revealed a similar division when respondents were asked about the president handling of the economy; 45 approved of Trump's approach while 47 percent felt the opposite.

The level of Trump’s approval has become the lowest at this period in the US history, the news outlet added.

Only Bill Clinton’s 44 percent approval in 1993 had fallen below 50 percent after six months.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews on August 3-6 among 1,018 adults with a margin of error of about 3.6 percent.