RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0549 GMT August 08 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198243
Published: 1621 GMT 08 Aug 2017

Americans skeptical of Trump with his disapproval rating hitting record high

Americans skeptical of Trump with his disapproval rating hitting record high

A new poll has found that the number of US citizens who disapprove of Donald Trump's presidency has climbed to the record high rating of 56 percent just six months into his term.

According to a poll conducted by CNN, only 38 percent of respondents said they approved of Trump as US president, which is a 6 percent decline compared to a previous poll released in April.

The poll released on Tuesday said that the majorities of respondents disapproved of the Trump administration’s policies on issues such as health care, foreign policy, and immigration.

Concerning Trump's handling of national security, public opinion was almost evenly divided; 48 percent said they approved and 47 percent disproved.

The poll revealed a similar division when respondents were asked about the president handling of the economy; 45 approved of Trump's approach while 47 percent felt the opposite.

The level of Trump’s approval has become the lowest at this period in the US history, the news outlet added.

Only Bill Clinton’s 44 percent approval in 1993 had fallen below 50 percent after six months.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews on August 3-6 among 1,018 adults with a margin of error of about 3.6 percent.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Trump
US
disapproval
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0467 sec