0548 GMT August 08 2017

News ID: 198244
Published: 1632 GMT 08 Aug 2017

100 dead, thousands injured in China quake

100 dead, thousands injured in China quake

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake that rattled southwest China late Tuesday may have killed up to 100 people, China's National Commission for Disaster Reduction said.

Over 130,000 houses may be damaged, it said in a statement posted on its website, based on a preliminary analysis of the disaster in a remote region of Sichuan province.

 
   
dead
injured
China
quake
 
