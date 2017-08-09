RSS
News ID: 198262
Published: 0526 GMT 09 Aug 2017

Zarif: US must pay price for JCPOA violation

Zarif: US must pay price for JCPOA violation
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif underlined that Americans cannot impose the cost of JCPOA violation on Iran.

Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee spokesman Seyyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, referring to the Tuesday meeting of the Committee, said the get-together focused on a plan to “Counter US Adventurous and Terrorist Measures in the Region”, and reviewed a number of proposals, Mehr News Agency wrote.

During the meeting, Zarif pointed to the invitation and hosting of more than 100 foreign delegations at minimum cost during President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony, mostly from Europe, including Italy, the UK, France, Germany, regional countries such as Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, and Central Asia.

"The presence of world leaders and dignitaries in the ceremony proves the US policy to isolate the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Iranophobic project have encountered a huge failure," Naqavi Hosseini quoted Zarif.

Iran includes two top priorities in the future work plan; the first is the regional issues and the second is the activation of diplomacy in the economic field, foreign minister has said according to MP.

Reducing and managing tensions with the United States are among the most important tasks of the Foreign Ministry in the future government, and on JCPOA, we are determined to defend the interests of Iranian nation and not allow Americans to impose any costs on Iran for the violation of JCPOA, Zarif said.

   
