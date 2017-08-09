How spiders mastered spin control

Researchers from China and England harvested silk from two species of golden orb weaver spiders, Nephila edulis and Nephila pilipes and tested it with a torsion pendulum, according to sciencenews.org.
The device has a hanging weight that rotates clockwise or counterclockwise, twisting whatever fiber it hangs from.
When a typical fiber is twisted, the weight spins back and forth around an equilibrium point, eventually returning to its original orientation.
But unlike several fibers the scientists tested — copper wires, carbon fibers and even human hair — the spider silk deformed when twisted.
That distortion changed the silk’s equilibrium point and cut down on the back-and-forth spinning, the scientists report in Applied Physics Letters.
Eventually, scientists might design spin-resistant ropes for mountain climbers, who, like spiders, should avoid doing the twist.