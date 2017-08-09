China to host world robotics confab

Nearly 300 artificial intelligent (AI) specialists and representatives of over 150 robot enterprises will gather in Beijing from August 23 to 27 for the World Robot Conference 2017.

Quoting Luo Junjie, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), news.xinhuanet.com reported, “Delegates from universities, research institutions and enterprises will discuss opportunities for the robotic industry.”

The event will feature a three-day forum, an exhibition and a set of contests.

The conference will be jointly hosted by Beijing municipal government, the MIIT and China Association for Science and Technology.

China has been the world's biggest producer of industrial robots for three years, accounting for 25 percent of global production.

Luo said, "China's robotics are on fast track, but many enterprises are small and weak in R&D. It is a problem we need to tackle."

Since it was established in 2015, the World Robot Conference has become the biggest and the most international event in the industry.