Egypt's economic growth rate during the fiscal year 2016/17 exceeded the government's expectations, reaching 4.1 percent while the total budget deficit hit 10.9 percent of the gross domestic product compared to 12.5 percent in the previous fiscal year.

During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Planning Minister Hala al-Said said that indicators showed that the economic growth rate reached 4.9 percent during the last quarter of the fiscal year 2016/17, which ended in late June, bringing the annual economic growth rate to 4.1 percent, Xinhua reported.

The minister added that the GDP growth rate increased for the first time since 2007, in addition to an increase in commodity exports by 10 percent and a decrease of imports by 14 percent.

Trade deficit dropped by 26 percent, and the unemployment rates declined during the third quarter of the fiscal year from 12.7 to 12 percent, reflecting an increase in employment opportunities as a result of national projects being implemented across the country, al-Said said.

Meanwhile, Sisi asserted, during another meeting with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy, the necessity of maintaining efforts to cut the budget deficit and debt rates in the new budget for the fiscal year 2017/18, state-run MENA news agency reported.

Sisi also called for rationalizing spending, increasing growth rates and raising social security allocations through supporting food commodities and expanding direct cash support programs.

During the meeting, al-Garhy reviewed a report on the initial estimates of financial performance for the fiscal year 2016/17.

The report showed that Egypt's total budget deficit hit 10.9 percent of the GDP compared to 12.5 percent in the previous fiscal year.

The primary budget deficit for the fiscal year 2016/17 reached 1.8 percent, worth £63 billion Egyptian ($3.55 billion) against 3.5 percent, £96 billion Egyptian in the past fiscal year.

The annual revenue growth stood at 28 percent of the GDP, which surpassed the annual expenditure growth that amounted to 22 percent of the GDP, according to the report.