Rural school districts in New York State face a double dilemma in declining enrollment and increasing poverty, with the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier among the hardest-hit regions, according to a new report.

From 2005 to 2015, schools in both regions collectively lost more than 14 percent of their enrollment, more than any other region in the state. As poverty rates grow in rural New York, districts are facing difficult choices in terms of staff retention, class sizes and offerings for students, democratandchronicle.com wrote.

The report, released by the New York State Association of School Business Officials, affirms much of what rural districts have been saying for years.

Rural school districts constitute more than half the districts in New York, but enroll only about 11 percent of students — just shy of 300,000 in 2016-17, or less than one third the number of students in New York City.

Between 2010 and 2015, 52 percent of rural districts lost at least 10 percent of their enrollment, compared to 35 percent of all school districts.

At the same time, poverty among rural students is rising more quickly than in urban and suburban schools, though the rate among the latter is still somewhat higher.

Scott Bischoping is superintendent of Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES, most of whose component districts are classified as rural. He said many of those school districts in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties are struggling with the issues identified in the report.

He also mentioned the growing opioid crisis, which has struck rural areas disproportionately.

"Each of those things causes problems by itself, but together they have a much bigger effect," he said.

As enrollment shrinks, districts face difficult choices about eliminating or consolidating programs or classes. Yearly fluctuations in enrollment also make it hard to know how many staff members to hire.

The best answer is often consolidation or collaboration. Many rural school districts have combined forces on sports teams that neither could support on their own. More are experimenting with online learning. And Bischoping said enrollment at BOCES-run programs has increased, even while overall enrollment is declining.

For example, he pointed to New Vision Medical Careers, which gives 12th-graders experience in the medical field.

"Our districts continue to use our BOCES services, such as the career and tech center," he said.

"But that doesn’t necessarily replace the inability to have, for instance, (a lot of) AP classes."

More broadly, the overall population in rural areas is falling as well. In the Southern Tier, it was down 1.9 percent from 2011 to 2016, and down 0.6 percent in the Finger Lakes.