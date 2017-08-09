Oil falls for third day as doubts over OPEC cuts linger

Crude futures fell for a third day on Wednesday despite a bigger than expected fall in US oil inventories reported by an industry group, with doubts lingering over the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ ability to restrain supply as promised.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $51.90 a barrel at 0233 GMT. In the previous session, it settled down 0.4 percent, Reuters wrote.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $49.02 a barrel, after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

Crude stockpiles in the US dropped more than expected last week as imports declined and refinery runs increased, while gasoline inventories increased unexpectedly, the American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday.

Crude inventories declined by 7.8 million barrels in the week to 478.4 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.7 million barrels.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum status report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it trimmed its forecast for gains in US oil production for 2018, though it increased its outlook for output growth this year.

Bob Takai, president at Sumitomo Corp Global Research in Tokyo, said, "Oil is stuck in a range of $45-$50 for WTI and a bit more for Brent. US shale is slowing down a bit looking at the rig count as they cannot make money when oil is under $50."

The market seems immune to bullish signs of falling stockpiles as OPEC and other major producers struggle to maintain compliance with a deal to cut output.

A recovery in Libya's oil output and higher production in Nigeria have complicated OPEC's efforts to curb supply, while US shale oil drillers have ramped up production.