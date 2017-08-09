South Pars exports double in four years

Iran's export of gas condensate and petrochemical products from South Pars Gas Field, a natural gas field jointly shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf, has doubled during the past four years, an energy official announced on Tuesday evening.

Mehdi Yousefi, managing director of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone told reporters, “This increase means the exports of gas condensate and petrochemical products from this southern gas region have reached 34.2 million tons while the figure was 17 million tons four years ago”, IRNA reported.

At a conference held in this southern province of Bushehr, Yousefi said that producing natural gas in South Pars also doubled during the past three years.

He went on to say that the amount of natural gas production in South Pars region was 270 million cubic meters per day at the beginning, while the figure has reached 600 million cubic meters at present.

Today, he added, Iran's exploitation of natural gas in the joint South Pars gas field has become equal to Qatar's.

About four years ago, the official noted, the number of petrochemical units in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone was 12 while today it has raised to 16.