1130 GMT August 09 2017

News ID: 198284
Published: 0901 GMT 09 Aug 2017

Iran-EU currency market exchange underway in €

Economy Minister Ali Tayyebnia (MEHR NEWS AGENCY)

Economy Minister Ali Tayyebnia said no barrier existed on conducting Iran’s banking transactions with European countries using euro.

He, however, noted that the country’s forex exchange in dollar was facing certain limitations mainly due to old sanctions imposed by the US, Mehr News Agency reported.

He clarified that the hurdles did not pertain to nuclear sanctions.

“Limitations in dollar-based foreign exchanges has caused difficulties for European banks who have close relation with American monetary institutions and are also eager to work with Iranian counterparts,” he continued.

Iranian economy minister went on to stress that a great portion of the country’s currency market exchanges were being made in euro.

“Following removal of sanctions and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), costs of Iran’s forex exchanges have declined substantially,” he underlined.

   
KeyWords
EU
Tayyebnia
 
