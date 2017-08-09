Paris attack: Hunt for car driven at soldiers injuring six

The immediate aftermath of the incident in northwest Paris (Reuters)

A car has struck a group of soldiers in Paris, injuring six, two seriously, police said.

An urgent police operation is now under way to find the vehicle — reportedly a BMW — and driver involved in the incident in the northwestern suburb of Levallois-Perret, BBC reported.

The local mayor, Patrick Balkany, said he had no doubt that the "disgusting" act was deliberate.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015.

Since then, more than 230 people have been killed in a wave of jihadist attacks.

They include a string of attacks on the heavily-armed security forces who now dot the streets of the capital.

Wednesday's attack took place near the town hall in Levallois-Perret, Balkany told local media.

Last Saturday, a young man tried to force his way into the Eiffel Tower with a knife. A source said he told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier.

In June, police shot a man who attacked an officer with a hammer outside the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

In April, an attacker shot dead a policeman on the Champs-Elysees. The assailant, later named as convicted criminal Karim Cheurfi, was shot dead by security forces.

In February, a man armed with a machete attacked a security patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum.