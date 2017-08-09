Tens of thousands evacuated after China quake kills 19

China on Wednesday evacuated tens of thousands of people in its mountainous southwest after a strong earthquake killed at least 19 people, rattling a region where memories of a 2008 seismic disaster remain fresh.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan Province late on Tuesday, tearing cracks in mountain highways, triggering landslides, damaging buildings and sending panicked residents and tourists fleeing into the open, AFP reported.

Thousands of people, many of them tourists at a popular national park near the epicenter, were being evacuated to safety Wednesday after spending a nervous night out in the open as more than 1,000 aftershocks rippled across the region.

The area's difficult geography – and travel restrictions quickly imposed by authorities – have so far prevented a clear picture of the scale of the disaster from emerging, but there were no reports of catastrophic damage or large-scale casualties by Wednesday afternoon.

The quake killed at least 19 people and injured at least 247, 40 of them seriously, according to the local government of Aba prefecture where the epicenter was located.

Images on social media or in state news outlets showed cars and buses tossed into ravines or crushed by giant boulders jolted loose from surrounding hills, and rescue personnel combing through rubble for any victims.

Aerial footage broadcast by state-run Xinhua news agency showed picturesque green-forested mountains now scarred by huge gouges from giant landslides that sent clouds of dust into the air.