Mou was right: Real is on another level to United

Isco (L) celebrates scoring the second goal for Real Madrid in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup match in the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, on August 8, 2017. Photo by: VASSIL DONEV/EPA

Despite an indifferent preseason in which Real failed to win a single match on tour in the US, Los Blancos kicked off the new campaign with yet another trophy by beating Manchester United 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

Madrid met United in California last month in a match that finished 1-1, with the Premier League side prevailing in a comical penalty shootout, but before that match, the Portuguese manager said, “You try to compensate the difference in quality with a certain tactical organization and with that you can win in football”, goal.com reported.

"It’s possible a team is on a certain day better than the sum of the parts. But the parts are amazing, their relation with the ball is amazing. So, we try not to compare ourselves to them."

It seems something of a defeatist argument from a coach who has won it all at club level, especially considering his United side cost more than the one fielded by counterpart Zinedine Zidane in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday in Skopje.

According to Marca, United's XI for this match in Macedonia was bought for a total of €413 million, while Madrid's cost €273 million –and that included €100 million on Gareth Bale alone.

On the pitch, however, it was Madrid which looked more comfortable than its rival – even with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

It was no vintage showing either from the European champion. Casemiro's opening goal was marginally offside, while Romelu Lukaku missed a couple of great chances for United.

But Mourinho's earlier assessment was correct – Real has better players and are simply slicker with the ball at their feet.

It was not so long ago that Mourinho was being touted for a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu. When Carlo Ancelotti was axed in the summer of 2015, the Portuguese was one of the names in the frame before Rafa Benitez was appointed as coach and he was mentioned again when the Spaniard was sacked in January last year.

But Real has moved on since then. And that was perhaps summed up as Sergio Ramos was told that his former coach had said how the defender had never played a Champions League quarterfinal before his arrival at the club in 2010.

"It's true what he said," Ramos replied. "When he arrived, we started to get past the quarterfinals and now we have won three Champions Leagues." Indeed. And two of those have come in the past two seasons, with Zidane as coach.

The former France great now has six trophies in his brief time as Madrid boss, twice the number won by Mourinho in his three-year tenure at the Bernabeu. And in classic Jose style, the Portuguese gave away his runner-up medal after this match.

"They had a period of dominancy in the first half," Mourinho – who has never beaten Madrid in a competitive match – said after the game.

"We had a period of dominancy in the second half. We gave them a good fight. My boys leave disappointed but optimistic and proud."

"I'm content; we all are," was Zidane's reaction. "We play to win these kinds of games, they are important. We played a great game. We suffered a little bit at the end of the second half but we played with character.

"It was difficult at the end. They put us in a bit a difficulty with the long balls but we did well."

That was probably not meant as a dig at Mourinho, but it was true. Stylistically, the Portuguese was never the right fit at Real and his football is still somewhat negative at times.

It remains to be seen how that will work out in the longer term at Old Trafford, particularly in the biggest competitions.

So, while United made a game of it in the end and missed chances, Madrid was good for its win when it mattered most to show that, even after a poor preseason, European champion has moved on since Mourinho's days.