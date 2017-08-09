PM: French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris

AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN France has launched a manhunt after a car slammed into soldiers in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, on August 9, 2017

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that police had arrested the suspect behind an attack on French soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday.

"A suspect who was driving the car involved in the attack has been arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," Philippe told lawmakers during parliament question time, Reuters reported.

A Reuters journalist saw the BMW believed to have been used in the attack, riddled with bullet holes, on the A16 highway in northern France.